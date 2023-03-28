Bobe Salahog, Reese Ng top Philippine qualifiers for IMG Junior World golf

BOBE Salahog won in a two-hole playoff to top the boys’ 15-18 category while Reese Ng ruled the 15-18 girls’ division, leading the winners in the qualifying event for the 2023 IMG Junior World Championships on Sunday at Eagle Ridge in Cavite.

Salahog carded a final round of four-over par 76 to force a tie for the top spot at 230 with Jacob Cajita, who shot 78.

Salahog and Cajita earned spots in the IMG tournament with Santino Pineda and Zachary Castro, who placed third and fourth, respectively, in the meet organized by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP).

Ng had a final round 73 for a three-day total of 233 to book her spot in the junior world meet set July 16 to 22. Also advancing to the world meet were Alethea Gaccion, Anya Cedo and Grace Quintanilla.

Nicole Gaisano-Gan earned her third straight trip to the IMG junior worlds as she ruled the 11-12 girls after a third round 78 for a 248 total, a stroke ahead of Lisa Sarines. Precious Zaragosa placed third and Brittany Tamayo fourth to also clinch berths to the world meet.

Ralph Batican topped the boys 11-12 with a 239 and will be joined by David Teves, Zianbeau Edoc and Anton Zingapan.

Other winners and IMG qualifiers include Tristan Padilla, Geoffrey Tan, Patrick Tambalque and Rafael Leonio in 13-14 boys; Alessandra Luciano, Celine Abalos, Tashanah Balangauan and Isabella Tabanas in 13-14 girls; Vito Sarines, Chan Ahn, Jared Saban and Race Manhit in 9-10 boys; and Quincy Pilac, Aerin Chan, Rafella Batican and Makayla Verano in 9-10 girls.

The 6-under boys and girls, and 7-8 boys and girls’ qualifying meet was held earlier, with Stephanie Gaisano-Gan and Kenzo Gavin Tan ruling the girls and boys U6. Kamilla Edrianna del Mundo and Sooreen Lee won in the 7-8 boys and girls divisions.

The IMG Junior World 6-under and 7-8 boys and girls competitions are set at the Singing Hills Pine Glenn and Pine Oak courses at Sycuan Resort from July 16 to 22 in El Cajon, California.

The 11-12 years old competition will be held at Heights Golf Course in Sam Diego, the 15-18 divisions will be played at Torrey Pines, and the 13-14 is set at Rancho Bernardo Heights.

“It was a tough competition as several of the categories were decided by playoffs,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan. “It was a successful event because our young golfers from Visayas and Mindanao joined the tournament.”