Pagdanganan takes six-stroke lead into final round after eagle-aided 67

BIANCA Pagdanganan had an eagle on the par-4 No. 1 and wound up with a 67 for a six-stroke lead in the second round of the Anvaya Cove Ladies International on Thursday in Morong, Bataan.

One stroke off after the first round, Pagdanganan went to work early and was three shots ahead after nine holes.

The Filipina Olympian, who shot an opening-round 69, is at eight-under 136.

Pakin Kawinpakorn carded a 70, while Ya-Chun Chang shot a 72 to share second spot.

First-round leader PK Kongkraphan limped with a 75 for a 143, joint fourth with compatriot Kultida Pramphun, who matched par 72.

“I’m pretty satisfied with how I played today. I got my goals – hit the fairways and greens. It’s important to keep the ball in play and I’m pretty sure I got it done for most part,” said the 25-year-old Pagdanganan, who got going after her 9-iron approach shot from 142 yards on No. 1 hit the top of the edge and rolled into the cup.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I thought it’s going to the bunker but it was a good shot and I got away with it,” she added.

Thailand’s Meechai Kusuma faltered with a 75 and slipped to sixth at 143, while Poruangrong Green also shot a 72 to tie compatriots Konsunthea Ornnicha and Jaengkit Chorphaka, who matched 73s for the second straight day, and Taiwanese Yi-Tsen Chou, who fumbled with a 76, at 146 in the $100,000 (P5.4 million) championship kicking off the 2023 Ladies Philippine Golf Tour and serving as the second leg of the LPGA of Taiwan Tour.

“I made few errors but I kind of bounced back in the last four holes. It’s really important to stay patient out there with a lot of conditions – the winds and heat. It’s hard to stay in the moment,” said Pagdanganan, 18 holes away from marking her first professional event in the country with a victory.

Kongkraphan and the other challengers face a tough final round.

“I had so many unlucky shots, and the winds are very strong,” rued Kongkraphan, who birdied the first hole but fumbled with a double-bogey on No. 4 on a couple of missed chip shots to the elevated green.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Marvi Monsalve shared the spotlight by scoring a hole-in-one on the 161-yard No. 16 using a Srixon Forged 7-iron and Srixon ball. But she holed out with a disappointing wet quadruple-bogey on No. 9 and limped with a 78.

She wound up with a 159 and missed the 40-player cut by three.

Watch Now

Five other locals advanced to the final round, with Harmie Constantino moving to joint 22nd at 150 after a gutsy 72.

Daniella Uy is tied for 26th at 151 after a 73, while Chanelle Avaricio shot a 76 for a share of 32nd at 153.

Last year’s LPGT top earner Chihiro Ikeda had a 78 to tie Sarah Ababa, who fought back with a 74, at 37th at 155.

Thailand’s Queen Meesom-us and Japan’s Akiko Echikawa took the last two spots at 156 after a 70 and 77, respectively.

Despite being behind by six, Chang remained upbeat of her chances, saying: “I’ll just take it step-by-step and will try to be patient as possible because the final round is going to be slow.”