Bianca Pagdanganan richer by P4.2M on third-place finish in LPGA event

BIANCA Pagdanganan settled for third place behind Ally McDonald in the Drive On Championship in Greensboro, Virginia on Monday, still the Filipina golf rising star's best finish in six starts in the LPGA Tour.

Just one shot back at the start of the day, he big-hitting tour rookie couldn't buy a birdie until her final two holes at the Great Waters Course as she finished two shots behind first-time winner McDonald and one back of Danielle Kang.

Still, the closing two-under par 70 and 14-under total was good enough to give the 22-year old her second finishTop 10 start in six LPGA Tour starts in her rookie season worth P4.2 milllion.

PHOTO: AP

Now the tour's longest hitter, Pagdanganan, who won an Asian Games gold medal with Yuka Saso last year, also posted a joint ninth-place finish in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship two weeks ago.

“Being at this level and just being able to compete with the greatest players, it’s so much fun,” Pagdanganan said.

“I say this a lot, but I really do get to live my dream. If you told me a couple years ago that I would be playing on the LPGA Tour and in this position in my rookie year I probably wouldn’t believe you.”

McDonald held off Kang by a stroke to win her first tour title on her 28th birthday. She closed with a 3-under 69 for a 16-under 272 total. Kang birdied the par-5 18th for a 68.

Kang won back-to-back events in Ohio in the summer, leads the Race to CME Globe and, at No. 5 in the world, was the top-ranked player in the field.

Mina Harigae (67) and Carlota Ciganda (69) were 13 under, a stroke ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn (69) and Katherine Kirk (70).