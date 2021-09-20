Jin Young Ko wins; Bianca Pagdanganan ties for 30th

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    WEST LINN, Oregon — Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.

    Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a bogey-free 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.

    Bianca Pagdanganan fired a closing 73 and finished in a tie for 30th.

    The Filipina Olympian had earlier rounds of 74-70 for a one-over 217 total, matching Caroline Inglis of the US, who carded a 72 for $10,823 (around P500,000).

    Dottie Ardina, the other Filipina in the field, had a final-round 73 for a 222 total and a share of 54th lace worth $4,217 (around P200,000).

    Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.

    "I really wanted to play yesterday, but we couldn't play," Ko said. "I tried to make a no bogey-free round today, but I made it. I had a lot of missed shots and I had a lot of missed chipping or something, so I had to make great par saves, but I made it.

    Ko took a break after the Olympics, skipping the major Women's British Open.

    "I spent a great time in Korea after the Olympics, maybe over six or seven weeks," Ko said. "I had a lot of practice with my same coach and I had a lot of workouts, three times or four times each week."

    Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.

    Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).

    Gemma Dryburgh, a stroke behind Ko entering the round, had a 76 to drop into a tie for eighth at 3 under.

    The tournament was shifted from Edgewater Country Club to Oregon Golf Club in June because of safety concerns about a homeless encampment bordering Edgewater.

    "This course was really amazing — fairways and greens are really perfect," Ko said.

