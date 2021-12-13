Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina gain LPGA status for 2022

BIANCA Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina earned LPGA status for 2022 with fine performances in the Q-Series.
The 24-year-old Pagdanganan shot a 71 on Sunday at Highlands Oaks Golf Club in Dotham, Alabama (Monday, Manila time).
That put her in a tie for 10th at 560 after eight rounds of qualifying.
Olympian Bianca Pagdanganan ties for 10th in the Q-Series.
Ardina also gets to play in the top ladies pro tour in the US next season after also shooting 71.
The 27-year-old Ardina ended up tied for 41st at 570.
The top 45 and ties earned 2022 LPGA status.
