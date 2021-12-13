Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Golf

    Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina gain LPGA status for 2022

    2 hours ago
    Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina
    Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina get to play in the top ladies pro circuit next season.

    BIANCA Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina earned LPGA status for 2022 with fine performances in the Q-Series.

    The 24-year-old Pagdanganan shot a 71 on Sunday at Highlands Oaks Golf Club in Dotham, Alabama (Monday, Manila time).

    That put her in a tie for 10th at 560 after eight rounds of qualifying.

    Bianca PagdangananOlympian Bianca Pagdanganan ties for 10th in the Q-Series.

      Ardina also gets to play in the top ladies pro tour in the US next season after also shooting 71.

      The 27-year-old Ardina ended up tied for 41st at 570.

      The top 45 and ties earned 2022 LPGA status.

