Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina gain LPGA status for 2022

BIANCA Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina earned LPGA status for 2022 with fine performances in the Q-Series.

The 24-year-old Pagdanganan shot a 71 on Sunday at Highlands Oaks Golf Club in Dotham, Alabama (Monday, Manila time).

That put her in a tie for 10th at 560 after eight rounds of qualifying.

Olympian Bianca Pagdanganan ties for 10th in the Q-Series.

Ardina also gets to play in the top ladies pro tour in the US next season after also shooting 71.

The 27-year-old Ardina ended up tied for 41st at 570.

The top 45 and ties earned 2022 LPGA status.

