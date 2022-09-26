Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Atthaya Thitikul wins in playoff as Yuka Saso winds up in joint 32nd

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Yuka Saso has rounds of 64-65-76.
    PHOTO: AP

    ATTHAYA Thitikul bagged her second title of the season, beating Danielle Kang in a playoff for the NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

    The 19-year-old Thai birdied the second playoff hole, on the par-4 No. 16, to claim the title over the American, a former Women’s PGA champion.

    Thitikul closed with a 68 after earlier rounds of 67-61. She bagged US$345,000 (around P20 million).

    Kang, who had shot 67-65, forced extra holes with the day’s best 64 highlighted by eagle-three on No. 18.

    Atthaya ThitikulAtthaya Thitikul adds the Arkansas title to her win in California earlier this year.

    Yuka Saso, first-round co-leader and just a stroke off pace after 36 holes, had a final-round 76 with a double-bogey on the par-3 No. 15.

    Bogey-free in the first-two rounds, Saso wound up in joint 32nd.

    The Fil-Japanese golfer, winner of the US Women’s Open in 2021, bagged $15,048.

