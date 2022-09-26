Atthaya Thitikul wins in playoff as Yuka Saso winds up in joint 32nd

ATTHAYA Thitikul bagged her second title of the season, beating Danielle Kang in a playoff for the NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).
The 19-year-old Thai birdied the second playoff hole, on the par-4 No. 16, to claim the title over the American, a former Women’s PGA champion.
Thitikul closed with a 68 after earlier rounds of 67-61. She bagged US$345,000 (around P20 million).
Kang, who had shot 67-65, forced extra holes with the day’s best 64 highlighted by eagle-three on No. 18.
Atthaya Thitikul adds the Arkansas title to her win in California earlier this year.
Yuka Saso, first-round co-leader and just a stroke off pace after 36 holes, had a final-round 76 with a double-bogey on the par-3 No. 15.
Bogey-free in the first-two rounds, Saso wound up in joint 32nd.
The Fil-Japanese golfer, winner of the US Women’s Open in 2021, bagged $15,048.
