Asian Tour regulars Angelo Que, Lloyd Go join Caliraya Springs title hunt

CAVINTI, Laguna – Angelo Que and Lloyd Go head straight from Vietnam to reinforce an already-formidable roster in the rich ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship, which reels off on Tuesday at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club.

Though the duo had had not much of a success in the World City Championship in Hong Kong three weeks ago and the International Series Vietnam over the weekend, they are expected to vie for top honors in the P2.5 million championship given their experience while competing against the best of the Asian Tour.

Que, a multi-titled campaigner on the Philippine Golf Tour, is also hungry for local recognition after coming up short in all his three stints at Eagle Ridge, Riviera and Pradera Verde last year, while Go, a full card holder in the Asian Tour following a Top 7 finish in the 2022 Asian Development Tour Order of Merit, goes in pursuit of a career breakthrough.

Go actually took control midway through the Eagle Ridge-Aoki championship last year and shared the lead with Tony Lascuña and eventual winner Michael Bibat after 54 holes. But the former national champion wilted under pressure in the final round and wound up ninth after a closing 76.

But the rising Cebuano star has gained so much in terms of know-how and strength from his stints in the ADT and in this year’s Asian Tour, making him one of the marked players in the third leg of this year’s circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Que and Go, however, are in for an exacting week as they face the cream of the country’s pro crop, led by Bacolod and Iloilo leg winners Ira Alido and Rupert Zaragosa, respectively, and defending champion Zanieboy Gialon, while Lascuña goes all-out to nail the elusive win after back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Visayan swing last month.

Guido van der Valk, the runaway winner at the recent The Country Club Invitational, former Philippine Open champion Clyde Mondilla and leg winners Jhonnel Ababa, Reymon Jaraula, Joenard Rates, Jay Bayron, Frankie Miñoza and Bibat are all in top form following a three-week break.