Amateur standout Mafi Singson shows up pros at Splendido

LAUREL, Batangas – Foiled in her crack at a pro crown at least four times, amateur Mafy Singson finally nailed the elusive win, holding off Sunshine Baraquiel, Chanelle Avaricio and Harmie Constantino to snare the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship by one after a 71 in hot conditions on Thursday.

Not even a bogey-bogey skid from No. 14 could stymie the rising Davaoeña star’s claim on Ladies Philippine Golf Tour glory as erstwhile leader Baraquiel faded with double bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14 and blew a two-stroke lead and Avaricio and Constantino fell short of a playoff with pars on the last two holes.

“I didn’t really expect to win. I want to catch up with them (pros) and it was really a close fight, especially at the back,” said Singson, who battled back from two down, went two-up after Baraquiel’s misses and held sway the rest of the way with gutsy pars to prevail with a 215 total.

Clyde Mondilla atoned for a late frontside stumble and salvaged a 72 to move 18 holes away from a long-overdue title in the men's tournament.

“I just tried to keep (my lead) and tried to make birdies but they didn’t drop,” added the ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who hones his shotmaking skills under swing coach Bong Lopez at the Manila Southwoods.

The victory augured well for Singson's next campaign in the US Girls’ Junior qualifying and in a number of FCG tournaments in the US.

Two behind Baraquiel after 36 holes, Constantino salvaged a 71 and tied Avaricio and Baraquiel, who hobbled with 73 and 74, respectively, at 216.

Recent Mount Malarayat leg winner Chihiro Ikeda matched par 72 for a 222 as she tied for fifth with Pamela Mariano, who carded a third straight 74, while Florence Bisera shot a third 75 in row for a 226.

The victory also netted Singson another low amateur honors that won her an IPad Pro 11 with Constantino, Avaricio and Baraquiel splitting the combined P204,750 purse.

An uncharacteristic triple-bogey on the par-5 No. 9 nearly ruined the day of the stocky Del Monte ace, who birdied Nos. 3 and 10 then bounced back with back-to-back birdies from No. 16 from close range after dropping another stroke on the 14.

From seven shots up on Tony Lascuña halfway through the P2 million event, Mondilla's lead was reduced to two with his 14-under 202 aggregate as Guido van der Valk took the challenger’s role with a solid eagle-spiked 66 for a 204.

Lascuña cashed in on Mondilla’s early meltdown with a fiery 33 to move within two but the multi-titled campaigner slowed down with a one bogey-one birdie card at the back for a 69 and a 206, four strokes behind.

