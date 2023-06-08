Amateur golfer Mafy Singson eclipses pros again in LPGT

MAFY Singson fired a closing 71 to rule the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge on Thursday in Antipolo.

Singson had a 54-hole total of 219 to claim the championship trophy.

Daniella Uy, meanwhile, had a final-round 73 for a 222 total, second on the leaderboard but getting the P90,000 prize as the top pro in the tournament.

Amateur Lois Kaye Go shot a 71 for a 223 to earn a share of third spot with Sarah Ababa, who carded a 69. Ababa bagged P64,500.

Singson scored her first win in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour at Splendido Taal last year.

“Since I was leading most of the way, I just played it steady and told myself, ‘if it’s for me, it’s for me,’” said Singson, who tied for 11th at Caliraya Springs and wound up joint seventh at Villamor.

Villamor winner Harmie Constantino ended up at 225 with a final-round 73.

First-round leader Chihiro Ikeda shot a 79 for a 229.

Mikha Fortuna had an 80 to place eighth at 230 in her pro debut, while Pamela Mariano shot a 75 to tie for ninth at 231 with Gretchen Villacencio and Martina Miñoza, who carded 78 and 80, respectively.