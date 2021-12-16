Rianne Malixi eclipses pros, wins by 15 in LPGT season-ender

RIANNE Malixi fired a closing 70 for a 15-stroke victory on Thursday in the ICTSI Midlands Ladies Classic in Tagaytay.

The 14-year-old amateur golfer had a 54-hole total of three-under 213. The winning margin was one stroke off the tour record of 16 set by Princess Superal at Tagaytay Highlands in 2018.

Malixi got to three under through 12 holes highlighted by eagle on No. 6, but double bogeyed the par-4 No. 13 then birdied the 16th and finished with nines of 33-37.

Harmie Constantino placed second, firing a final-round 75 for a 228 total.

As the top pro finisher, Constantino pocketed the P116,250 prize. She took top spot in the Order of Merit in her rookie season with total earnings of P609,750 over eight legs.

Sunshine Baraquiel, winner at Highlands last month, shot a second straight 77 for joint third place at 230 with Marvi Monsalve, who carded a 76. Each received P75,000.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Rianne Malixi falls just short of the tour record for margin of victory.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“It’s a great experience. I’ve been able to compete with the great pros and I was able to manage myself great and I’m very happy with that,” said Malixi, who had earlier rounds of 73 and 70.

“Although I struggled in the back nine, I was able to maintain myself, to compose myself in a very good way,” said Malixi, who has competed in the US Girls Junior, the US Women’s Amateur, the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, the pro event PXG Women’s Match Play, and the Se Ri Park Desert Junior, which she won.

Daniella Uy wound up solo fifth at 231 with a closing 79, bagging P60,000.

Laurea Duque, the low amateur at Eagle Ridge-Aoki last March, shot a 77 for sixth at 233 while Riviera-Couples leg winner Chanelle Avaricio placed seventh with a 239 total.

Apple Fudolin and Lovelyn Guioguio finished tied for eighth at 244 after an 80 and 81, respectively, in the season-ending tournament of the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.