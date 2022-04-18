Wide-open fight for honors in maiden Caliraya Springs tour stop

FROM winning on a course she has had some local knowledge of to an unfamiliar terrain at Caliraya, Chanelle Avaricio remains upbeat on her drive for back-to-back titles on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, which resumes on Tuesday with the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship in Cavinti, Laguna.

The P750,000 LPGT event, set over 54 holes, is held simultaneously with the men’s tour where the young guns are bracing for a battle of power and mental toughness with seasoned campaigners over the next four days for the P2 million total purse.

Alido heads men's field

Ira Alido, who nailed his first PGT victory at Riviera in 2020, Lloyd Go, Sean Ramos and Rupert Zaragosa are part of a slew of young turks eager and ready to slug it out with the likes of Clyde Mondilla, Jay Bayron, Jhonnel Ababa and Tony Lascuña in what promises to be another down-to-the-wire finish after Miguel Tabuena nipped Mondilla on the second playoff hole to rule the PGT kickoff leg at Luisita in Tarlac last month.

Continue reading below ↓

Others tipped to contend are Jobim Carlos, Jerson Balasabas, Michael Bibat, Marvin Dumandan, Zanieboy Gialon, Reymon Jaraula, Joenard Rates and Dutch Guido Van der Valk with legends Frankie Miñoza and Robert Pactolerin spicing up the cast in the invitational championship put up by ICTSI.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The LPGT chase is also expected to be tight and fierce.

“I won’t expect anything because I’m not familiar with the course,” said Avaricio after besting multi-titled Princess Superal in sudden death to claim the ICTSI Hallow Ridge Challenge in San Pedro, Laguna two weeks ago.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Heading to the Caliraya Springs Golf Club, a first-time host in the pro circuit, Avaricio is staying positive while hoping to make the most of her practice stint at the well-maintained par-72 layout on Monday.

“Like most of the players, it’s my first time to be playing in Caliraya. I have no idea how the course looks like but I’ll do my best and I have prepared the way I usually prepare for a tournament,” said Avaricio.

Continue reading below ↓

“I’m just focusing on my own game and I hope to see during practice what I can do for the week,” she added.

The rest of the compact 17-player field, including amateur Aily Kidwell, are likewise all geared-up for the 54-hole event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. while putting emphasis on their ability to adjust on the challenges offered by the Arnold Palmer-designed layout.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.