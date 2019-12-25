Adam Scott enters 2020 with renewed confidence after Aussie PGA triumph

ADAM Scott ended the longest drought of his career at the Australian PGA Championship, and he can only hope a victory at the end of the year bodes well.

He considered his victory in the Australian Masters at the end of 2012, and then the real Masters at Augusta National the following April. Rory McIlroy won the Australian Open in late 2013, and then captured back-to-back majors the following year. Jordan Spieth won the Australian Open in 2014 and went on to win the Masters and US Open the next year.

"It's big for the confidence," he said. "I've seen what it's done for me in the past — a win, you feel like you're just never going to lose again, so you want to run with that while the confidence is up. Somehow, I'll have to think that in seven weeks when I step back in LA."

The win ended a drought of 81 starts worldwide since his last victory at Doral in a World Golf Championship in 2016.

Scott had a pair of runner-up finishes this year, at Torrey Pines and Muirfield Village. He turns 40 next July, yet another reminder that winning isn't getting any easier.

"I'm on the wrong side of this age thing now where these young guys are really good," Scott said. "I played some pretty good golf a couple weeks this year and fell short. I think the courses are getting tougher, guys are playing good. Just being all right doesn't really get you in. You've got to be pretty much sensational."