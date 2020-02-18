Abby Arevalo fires bogey-free 68 for five-stroke lead in Philippine Ladies Open

ABBY Arevalo fired a bogey-free three-under 68 to take a five-stroke lead in the first round of the Philippine Ladies Open on Tuesday at the Manila Golf Club.

The SEA Games team gold medalist hit birdies on Nos. 5, 6 and 10 as she finished with a pair of 34s.

“This is my first time to play this course and I’m happy to shoot a 68 despite the heat,” said the 20-year-old Arevalo, seeking to bounce back from a playoff setback to the Rianne Malixi in the National Stroke Play at Riviera last month.

Arevalo was the lone player to score under-par, with Malixi firing a 73 for second spot.

“The greens were a bit fast but I think it suits my game. It’s like playing in the US,” said Arevalo, who played for the San Jose State University Spartans in the NCAA.

“I just love the greens and I could’ve scored lower had I holed in more putts.”

Kiara Montebon carded a 74, Mafy Singson shot a 75, while Eagle Ace Superal, Nicole Abelar, Sam Dizon and Laurea Duque had 76s.

Sophia Abarcas turned in a 78 while Mariel Tee failed to get going and shot to a 79 in a tie with Fil-Guamanian Kristin Oberiano and Martina Miñoza.

Australia’s Charlotte Huyn shot an 80, matching Ma. Alexandra Prieto and Rita Hora. Junia Gabasa shot an 81 in the event organized and conducted by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines, sponsored by San Miguel Corp., Diamond Motors, Sunsports and Eva Air and backed by Globe, the National Golf Association of the Philippines, Copok (Seascape Village), New World Hotel, Pocari, Manila Golf Ladies, Regent Travel, Hyundai, Poten-Cee, Pascual Lab, Net25, Lake Shore CCY, FHLCI and Tagaytay Ladies.