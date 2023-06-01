Go-Chik tandem rules Starr in Full Swing tournament at Midlands

JOEL Go and partner Willy Chik drained two birdies to shoot a nine-hole total of two-under-par 34 in scramble play and win the overall championship in the well-attended but rain-shortened Starr in Full Swing golf tournament at Tagaytay Midlands.

Strong rain and lightning forced organizers and Starr International Insurance Philippines country manager Derick Narvacan to call it a tournament and tally nine-hole scores as the Mike Ballesteros-Adelo Abeleda tandem walked away with the Class A title after shooting a net 33.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

There were other flights that played more than nine holes in the shotgun start event which Narvacan used to celebrate the 10th year of Starr in the country.

Sterling Group executives Abdul Jalim Jantan and Dato Yusof Anuar Yaacob flew all the way from Malaysia to play and went home with the Class A runner-up trophy after also netting 33 only to lose via a countback to Ballesteros-Abeleda, who had two birdies.

Emmanuel Cabel, an agent of Starr, and retired executive Joel Libo-on scored 35 to rule the Class B division.

More than 60 two-man teams answered the shotgun start, with most staying on after the awarding.