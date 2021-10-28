Young Azkals fall to Singapore to bow out of Asian Cup U-23 contention

THE Philippines suffered a 1-0 loss to Singapore on Thursday night in the 2022 AFC Under-23 Asian Cup qualification at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

Young Azkals vs Singapore recap

The Young Azkals failed to take advantage of a penalty kick in the first half as the team lost their second match of the tournament to go out of contention for a spot in the Asian Cup next year.

Glenn Kwe scored the lone goal of the match in the 51st minute as Singapore picked up the full three points to stay in second place in Group H with four points.

South Korea occupies first place with six points after a 6-0 win over Timor Leste early in the day. The top teams in each of the 11 groups plus the four best second placers will advance to the Asian Cup U-23.

The Young Azkals drew a foul inside the box, but Oliver Bias’ penalty kick sailed to the crossbar, wasting the opportunity to open scoring in the match.

Singapore took advantage in the second half with Kwe clearing over a phalanx of Philippine defenders to score a left boot to the far left corner.

The Azkals U-23 team will cap off their campaign in the Asian Cup qualifiers against Timor Leste on Sunday. Timor Leste is in third place in the group after a 2-2 draw with Singapore last Monday.

