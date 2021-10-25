Young Azkals absorb loss to Korea in U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers

THE Philippines absorbed a 3-0 loss to reigning champion Korea at the start of the qualification of the 2022 AFC Under-23 Asian Cup at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

Azkals vs Korea in Asian Cup qualifiers

The Young Azkals held their own in the first half, but gave up three goals in the second half against a Korean side that eventually showed their might in their Group H match.

PHOTO: AFC

Continue reading below ↓

Lee Kyuhyuk opened scoring for the Korea U-23 in the 52nd minute off a cross by Go Jaehyeon, who then made it 2-0 on a cross by Lee to return the favor.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A header by Park Jeongin made it a three-goal advantage for Korea.

The Young Azkals’ best chance to score was in the 81st, but Jens Rasmussen was unable to gather the ball inside the penalty box, and into the hands of Korea goalkeeper Lee Gwang-Yeon.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Philippine U-23 squad coached by Scott Cooper will next face host Singapore on Thursday, 8 p.m.

The top teams in the 11 groups plus the five best second-place nations will move to the tournament proper next year to be held in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.