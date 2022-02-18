Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Football

    Young Azkals absorb 1-0 defeat to Cambodia

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Young Azkals U23 vs Cambodia 2022 AFF U23 Championship
    Coach Stewart Hall rues the Young Azkals' fitness level.

    THE Philippines absorbed a 1-0 loss to Cambodia on Thursday night in the AFF U23 Championship in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

    Young Azkals vs Cambodia recap

    Sin Sovannmakara provided the only goal of the match in the 81st minute to lead Cambodia, which took its second win and the top spot in Group A.

    The Young Azkals are in danger of missing the semifinals as they are in third place with a point courtesy of a 1-1 draw from Timor Leste, which is in second place in the group with four points.

    Head coach Stewart Hall rued the fitness level of the squad, noting that a few of the players haven’t played competitive football for months that led to cramps.

      “In a game as physically demanding as that, that was a hard, physical game. And obviously, you have to have the next level of fitness to survive,” said Hall.

      The Azkals U23 faces Brunei on Sunday.

