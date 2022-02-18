Young Azkals absorb 1-0 defeat to Cambodia

THE Philippines absorbed a 1-0 loss to Cambodia on Thursday night in the AFF U23 Championship in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Young Azkals vs Cambodia recap

Sin Sovannmakara provided the only goal of the match in the 81st minute to lead Cambodia, which took its second win and the top spot in Group A.

The Young Azkals are in danger of missing the semifinals as they are in third place with a point courtesy of a 1-1 draw from Timor Leste, which is in second place in the group with four points.

Head coach Stewart Hall rued the fitness level of the squad, noting that a few of the players haven’t played competitive football for months that led to cramps.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“In a game as physically demanding as that, that was a hard, physical game. And obviously, you have to have the next level of fitness to survive,” said Hall.

The Azkals U23 faces Brunei on Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.