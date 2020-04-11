West Ham reaches wage deferral agreement with players as execs take pay cut

WEST Ham has become the latest Premier League club to announce its players will defer some wages as the competition is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The percentage of the wages being held back was not disclosed by the London club on Friday.

West Ham did say manager David Moyes, vice chair Karren Brady and finance director Andy Mollett are taking a 30% pay reduction.

Co-owners David Sullivan, David Gold and fellow shareholders are also injecting 30 million pounds into the club.

West Ham says “the savings created by the measures above will support the entire infrastructure of the club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100% of staff salaries.”

Southampton said on Thursday that its players would defer three months’ wages.

Premier League clubs as a collective had hoped squads would all cut wages by 30% but the players’ union rejected the proposal.