    Football

    Wayne Rooney is new manager of Neil Etheridge's club

    England legend to coach Azkals 'keeper in English second division
    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Wayne Rooney
    PHOTO: AP

    NEIL Etheridge’s club will have a new manager in no less than England legend Wayne Rooney.

    Wayne Rooney is new Birmingham City FC manager

    Birmingham City FC announced the hiring of Rooney, who signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the club. Birmingham City is playing in second division EFL Championship.

    The 37-year-old Rooney signed with Birmingham City FC after leaving Major League Soccer side DC United recently.

    “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club. We are fully aligned on what is expected,” said Rooney in a statement.

      Rooney is a former captain of England and Manchester United, and considered one of the best players of his generation. His 53 goals with England is the most by the squad until it was surpassed by Harry Kane last March.

      Etheridge has been the team’s top goalkeeper since signing with the team in 2020. He is set to join the Azkals in the coming Fifa window for a training camp and friendly against Bahrain on October 17.

