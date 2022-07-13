Vietnam beats Myanmar to sweep group, set to face PWNT in AFF semis

VIETNAM formalized its semifinal clash with the Philippines following its 4-0 victory over Myanmar on Wednesday night in the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Vietnam to face Filipinas

The reigning champions, as expected, topped Group B with a sweep of their four matches to arrange the semifinal clash against the Filipinas.

The semifinal match between two Fifa Women’s World Cup-bound teams will be held on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

A knockout match against the defending titlist became a strong possibility after the Filipinas fell to second place in Group A after their 1-0 defeat against Thailand on Tuesday.

Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung scored goals in the 15th, and finished with a brace after a penalty kick in the 36th. Huynh Nhu and Pham Hai Yen also converted in the 45th and the 89th for the team that also ruled the Southeast Asian Games women’s football tournament on their home soil last May.

On their way to the gold, the Philippines also lost to Vietnam, 2-1, in the preliminaries.

