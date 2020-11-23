Futsal icon Vic Hermans appointed as PFF technical consultant

ONE of the legends of futsal will come over to the country to help develop the sport as Vic Hermans has accepted the role as the technical consultant of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

The 67-year-old Dutch coach has an outstanding resume that includes leading Iran to the 2001 AFC Asian Futsal Championship crown and gold medals for Thailand in the Southeast Asian Games and the AFF Tournament.

He also led Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Thailand to qualify in the Fifa Futsal World Cup during his stints as national coach.

Futsal is a five-a-side game played indoors and smaller than a football pitch.

Having taught futsal since 1990 to over 50 countries all over the world, Hermans will take an active role in the technical aspect of futsal in the Philippines particularly in the coaching and developing players all over the country.

“With Vic’s experience in so many countries, I never doubted that he could work here in the Philippines and work along with our futsal enthusiasts, futsal players, and futsal players with his experience,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta during a virtual press conference on Monday. “Our futsal coaches have a thirst for this kind of professionalism in terms of the futsal program. They want more. They want to learn more. We can see that with Vic around, futsal will go a long way because he is respected by the coaches and players.”

PFF futsal department head Michael Kevin Goco said one of Hermans’ plans is to scout for talent for the national team.

“Part of Vic’s plans is to really start scouting players from ages 16 to 18 years old and those players, they want to form regional teams that will be training under his system that he puts up so that by the time we are called to form a national team in the future, we will just pick players from those regional teams but they are already familiar with the type of play and system that Vic wants to implement,” said Goco.

Danny Moran of the Moran Foundation, a staunch supporter of futsal development in the countryside, also welcomed Hermans’ appointment.

“He has a great passion for the sport but he also has a passion to develop the youth in the Philippines. Those are the ingredients that we really need to make things work not just the technical expertise but the heart and the passion for the Filipino people and to me, that’s something that is really appreciated,” said Moran, who had met Hermans before during his visit to the country a few years ago.

Hermans looks forward to working with the PFF and the futsal department to help develop the sport and discover talents in the country.

“When I came to the Philippines for the first time in 2015, I was teaching a Fifa futsal course and I saw so many potentials in your country. I saw that the Philippines has the qualities and the ingredients to succeed not only for the boys but for the girls,” said Hermans.