    Football

    United City settles for draw in ACL after conceding second-half goal

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Stephan Schrock celebrates after scoring a first-half goal.
    PHOTO: AFC

    UNITED City FC conceded a goal in the second half to settle for a 1-1 draw against Beijing FC in its 2021 AFC Champions League opener at the Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

    Stephan Schrock scored in the 28th minute, but Beijing FC found an equalizer with Liang Shaowen converting a lovely free kick in the 73rd to salvage a point in their AFC Champions League campaign.

    UCFC settled for a point, but could have easily been a historic win for Philippine football.

    United City FC starting XI AFC Champions League

    Schrock, who was coming off a stint with the Philippine Azkals in the World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in Sharjah, shot from the left side of the box to the top corner as United City grabbed the upper hand early.

    Beijing FC equalizer

    For the most part, United City also controlled the match even until Beijing FC won a free kick after a foul by Jung Da-Hwon. Liang’s shot to the top left corner over United City goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus tied the match as a result of the foul.

      United City still had chances, the closest at added time when substitute Mark Hartmann hit the crossbar from outside the box.

      Despite missing out on the win, it was still an auspicious start for United City, which got an outright berth in the ACL for winning the Philippines Football League crown last year.

