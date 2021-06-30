United City FC, Kaya FC-Iloilo blanked in ACL

UNITED City FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo lost in convincing fashion on Tuesday night in the AFC Champions League in two separate venues.

United City was beaten by Korea side Daegu FC, 7-0, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan for its first defeat in Group I, and Kaya was drubbed by Vietnam champions Viettel FC, 5-0, in Bangkok, Thailand for its second loss in Group F.

An Yongwoo came up with two goals for Daegu FC but after United City conceded three goals in the first half.

Caique also scored twice for Viettel including an early goal as Kaya FC trailed early in what turned out to be a lopsided match.

On Friday night, UCFC next faces Japan champion Kawasaki Frontale, while Kaya FC goes up against reigning ACL champion Ulsan Hyundai.

United City struggles against Korean club

PHOTO: AFC

United City gave up the first two goals on lapses at the back, with Cesinha and Edgar taking advantage in the 23rd and 42nd minute respectively.

Daegu FC broke the game wide open with Kim Jinhyuk scoring on a header off a free kick in added time.

Park Hanbin (90th) and Jung Chi-In (95th) added to the scoring of Daegu in the match.

Kaya gives up two early goals

Nguyen Hoang Duc opened scoring for Viettel in the second minute, and Caique followed it up immediately five minutes later.

Bui Tieng Dung made it 3-0 in the 49th, and Caique knocked in his second goal of the match in the 61st.

Vu Minh Tuan also joined the scoring ways of Viettel with a goal in the 65th.

