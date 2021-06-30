United City FC absorbs lessons from blowout ACL loss

UNITED City FC suffered its biggest defeat of its young existence after it was blanked by Daegu FC, 7-0, in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

After settling for a draw against Beijing FC last Saturday, the 2020 Philippines Football League champion failed to sustain their form against Daegu, which took advantage of the early errors by the club to score three goals in the first half.

From there, everything went south for the club.

“Obviously, very disappointed,” said UCFC coach Jason Withe. “I was disappointed. I looked at the players. They were very disappointed as well.”

United City FC lacking in practice time

Withe admitted the absence of preparation due to the pandemic played a role in the lopsided outcome of the match.

“It’s not been a long preparation. Saw these boys and they haven’t played football in nearly a year of not playing football. When you walk into the Champions League without playing competitive football, it becomes very difficult. First half, we made two errors that cost us,” Withe said.

United City conceded the first two goals out of lapses, with Cesinha and Edgar scoring in the 23rd and 42nd minute.

“I just thought we made a mistake, a slight error, and they capitalized on it very quickly. At this level, you can’t afford to make mistakes… We were getting possession of the ball, yes. Chance to score goals, yes. But you have to put it in practice,” said Withe.

Withe, though, still believes that despite the disappointing result, the experience will be beneficial for United City FC.

“If you don’t test yourself against the best, you’ll never know. I’m a firm believer in people giving the opportunity. I said to the squad today, you are not here for the ride, you are not here for the holiday. You will be called and you will be called upon,” said Withe.

