UCFC changing name to United Clark with move to Pampanga

UNITED City FC has reached an agreement with New Clark City to become its LGU partner with a name change also forthcoming.

The club made the announcement on Monday as it has finally found a home after making its debut last year.

Under the partnership, the team will be known as United Clark Football Club after the 2021 season of the Philippines Football League (PFL) with the New Clark City athletics stadium, built for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, serving as its temporary home.

"This is a historic day for all of us within the organization as we are finally able to announce New Clark City as our permanent home. This has been in the works for several months, and we would like to thank Vivencio B. Dizon, President & CEO of Bases Conversion Development Authority, and his team for their support in bringing professional football to the Province of Pampanga and New Clark City," said UCFC president and co-founder Eric Gottschalk for making the partnership possible.

