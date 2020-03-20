Dino Aldeguer son Andres continues to make name in football with top rookie award

ANDRES Aldeguer continued to make his own name in a different sport as the La Salle-Zobel striker was recently named UAAP Season 82 Juniors Football Rookie of the Year.

The son of La Salle basketball hero Dino Aldeguer emerged as the Junior Green Booters’ go-to guy right in his first season, firing five goals to finish just one shy of Best Striker and FEU counterpart Jacob Garciano’s output.

Aldeguer’s exploits still proved key for the Junior Green Booters in finishing third this season.

Andres has long shown a knack for scoring, once leading the United Football League Youth Under-11 division in scoring with 15 goals for a Loyola side that barely lost the championship to Agila on goal difference.

Last July 2013, he also became part of a national youth team that took part in the renowned Gothia Cup in Sweden.

Now 16, Andres has outgrown his dad and is now three inches taller at 6’1”.

And Dino can only be proud.

“Absolutely no substitute for hardwork and perseverance. Congrats,” Dino posted on his Instagram account, announcing his son’s award.