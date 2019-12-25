Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Dec 25
    Football

    Tottenham bans fan at Hotspur stadium for throwing cup at Chelsea keeper

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    LONDON — Tottenham has banned a supporter for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during an English Premier League match between the London teams.

    The incident on Sunday took place in the second half of the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The cup landed close to Arrizabalaga after it was thrown from the stand behind the goal.

    Tottenham added in a statement on Tuesday that its investigation into the alleged racist abuse toward Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger remained ongoing.

    Rudiger reported to his captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, that he heard monkey noises among spectators following an incident that saw Rudiger kicked in the chest by Tottenham forward Son Heung-min. Son was sent off.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again