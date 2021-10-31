Late Timor Leste goal keeps Young Azkals winless in U-23 Asian Cup

THE Philippines suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Timor Leste on Sunday at the end of its campaign in the 2022 AFC Under-23 Asian Cup at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

Zenivio Conceicao Mota scored in the 89th minute off a short pass in the penalty box as Timor Leste came away with the three points in their Group H match.

That last-gasp goal left the Young Azkals winless at the conclusion of the group stage where they failed to advance to the Asian Cup.

'Below par'

The Azkals Under-23 started out the campaign with a 3-0 loss to defending champion Korea then fell 1-0 at the hands of Singapore in a match that team management felt was winnable.

Azkals team manager Dan Palami even went on Twitter after the Singapore loss to say that the performance was “way, way below par.”

In the end, the Young Azkals fell short of salvaing a point against Timor Leste in a match that was suspended in the 30th minute due to lightning.

