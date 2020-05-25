Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, May 25
    Football

    Thousands of fans in attendance as BATE Borisov claims Belarusian Cup

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    The 5,761 tickets sold for the game was only a fraction of the stadium's capacity, but many supporters ignored the seating arrangements to sit in groups and most did not wear masks.
    PHOTO: AP

    BATE Borisov has won the Belarusian Cup with thousands of fans watching in a rare case of a football trophy being decided during the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Belarus football federation said that 5,761 tickets were sold for the game.

    That was only a fraction of the stadium's capacity so that fans would be spaced around the arena. However, many supporters ignored the seating arrangements to sit in groups and most did not wear masks.

    Continue reading below ↓

    BATE beat Dynamo Brest, 1-0, with a goal from defender Zakhar Volkov from a corner right at the end of extra time.

    It was the fourth occasion that BATE has won the cup. Some fan groups had earlier called on their members not to attend games during the coronavirus pandemic. Belarus has not stopped holding public gatherings with spectators.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
      All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
      The email address you entered is invalid.
      Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The 5,761 tickets sold for the game was only a fraction of the stadium's capacity, but many supporters ignored the seating arrangements to sit in groups and most did not wear masks.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again