Thousands of fans in attendance as BATE Borisov claims Belarusian Cup

BATE Borisov has won the Belarusian Cup with thousands of fans watching in a rare case of a football trophy being decided during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belarus football federation said that 5,761 tickets were sold for the game.

That was only a fraction of the stadium's capacity so that fans would be spaced around the arena. However, many supporters ignored the seating arrangements to sit in groups and most did not wear masks.

BATE beat Dynamo Brest, 1-0, with a goal from defender Zakhar Volkov from a corner right at the end of extra time.

It was the fourth occasion that BATE has won the cup. Some fan groups had earlier called on their members not to attend games during the coronavirus pandemic. Belarus has not stopped holding public gatherings with spectators.

