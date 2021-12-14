Schrock to skip Azkals' Suzuki Cup swan song for pregnant wife

AZKALS skipper Stephan Schrock will miss the team’s final game of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to take care of his pregnant wife.

Family first for Stephan Schrock

Head coach Stewart Hall said Schrock will now leave for Germany on Wednesday following the elimination of the Azkals from contention in the semifinal.

Hall said Schrock’s departure was actually dependent on the result of the Azkals’ fixture against Thailand. The Philippines lost to Thailand, 2-1, on goals by Teerasil Dangda to bow out of contention for a return to the semifinals.

Since 2010, the Azkals have only missed the Suzuki Cup semifinals once in 2016.

“Our captain will leave us tomorrow. His wife is heavily pregnant and he had to go home depending on the result of tonight’s game. We will release him now,” said Hall.

Hailed as one of the best players in Southeast Asia, Schrock has been one of the key players of the Azkals especially on the midfield, but Hall is unperturbed by Schrock’s absence.

“That will give the opportunity to somebody else,” said Hall.

The Azkals will conclude their campaign against Myanmar on Saturday.

