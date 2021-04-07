Schrock says United capable of surprises in AFC Champions League

STEPHAN Schrock said United City FC is capable of surprises in the 2021 AFC Champions League where the Philippines will be represented for the first time.

The UCFC skipper expressed confidence in his team especially following the recent signings of Mark Hartmann, Azkals left winger Curt Dizon, Southeast Asian Games veteran Justin Baas, and goalkeeper Kenry Balobo.

American Jonny Campbell and Korean Da-hwon Jung round out the key signings by UCFC in time for the AFC Champions League which will now take place from June 21 to July 11.

The reigning Philippines Football League champion is bracketed with Kawasaki Frontale, Beijing Guoan, and the winner of the Daegu FC-Chaingrai United playoff in Group I.

“Obviously, the group is the toughest group for me in terms of names,” said the 34-year-old Schrock during the Eat Sleep Breathe Football podcast. “I’ve seen them on video. I checked the background and the lineup of the Chinese team. It is simply incredible.”

“But we are not scared. We are not running away. We will take them on and I’m quite sure we can surprise them and the whole of Asia with what we will perform. They breathe oxygen and have two legs just as you and me, so there’s no reason we can’t beat them or pull off a big surprise,” said Schrock.

The UCFC midfielder and playing assistant coach believes a respectable finish is not far-fetched considering the club’s performance in the 2020 AFC Champions League playoffs last year where they fell one victory short of making it to the group stage.

“We know our responsibilities representing the country in the biggest football stage in Asia. We are eager to perform finally and start training. It’s been a long, long year. You can expect from us that we will make our country very proud and we will bring football to the next stage.

“I’m absolutely sure that we can maybe even advance in this group,” Schrock said.