Schrock likes Ceres' chances of another upset in historic AFC Champions League bid

STEPHAN Schrock believes Ceres-Negros FC has what it takes to pull off another upset and gain a spot in the AFC Champions League group stage following Tuesday night’s victory in their second preliminary stage match.

The Fil-German midfielder was instrumental in Tuesday’s away win in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League after scoring the lone goal in the 51st minute to beat Port FC in front of a packed house at the PAT Stadium.

The victory is being considered as an upset with Ceres-Negros FC beating Shan United, 3-2, in their first preliminary match at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium last week.

The Busmen now face FC Tokyo next week with a spot in the AFC Champions League at stake. No Philippine team has reached the competition. Schrock is confident about the team’s chances.

“We are always capable to produce an upset,” said the Azkals veteran. “We believe in us. We worked hard for this and congratulations to the team.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: ceres-negros fc

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Schrock scored the goal on a cross, with Port FC goalkeeper Worawut Srisupa unable to control the ball during the play, which the Fil-German admitted wasn’t planned at all.

“We had some ideas in the set piece and we wanted to execute. Actually, I misinterpreted the sign. It was a wrong decision. Luckily, it turns out well for me,” said Schrock.

Continue reading below ↓

Schrock was also proud of how the team responded to fatigue in the away match where the Busmen survived numerous scoring chances by Port.

“We are happy and very proud of what we’ve done today. It’s not only the call but the way we helped each other. Obviously, the legs were gone after the 60 and 70th minute for most of us but we can be proud of what we did,” said Schrock.