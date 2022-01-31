Stajcic says he saw potential in Pinay footballers as early as 2018

THE first time he first saw the Philippine women’s football team in 2018, Alen Stajcic saw enormous potential.

So when he was offered the job as the its head coach, Stajcic didn’t hesitate.

“Of course. I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t see the potential,” said Stajcic on Sunday shortly after the Philippines made history by clinching a spot in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup via the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The 48-year-old Stajcic said he first saw the team four years ago in Jordan. Although he didn’t mention the tournament, the Philippines played in the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Amman.

The Filipina footballers were not particularly sharp in that tournament, losing to Korea, 0-5, in the fifth place playoff for the spot in the World Cup.

Stajcic said there already was potential.

Several members of the 2022 team were already there in 2018, led by skipper Thani Annis, Sarina Bolden, and Hali Long.

“I said to the group I watched them play four years ago in Jordan, my last scouting as an opposition coach. I knew there was something there. A potential for an extremely inexperienced group, one that hadn’t really competed in major tournaments,” said Stajcic.

The Philippines makes it to the football world stage for the first time.

Stajcic, hired head coach just last October, has an immense track record including two Women's World Cup appearances when he handled the squad in Australian squad 2015 and 2019.

While the three-month camp in California for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup was a major part of their success, Stajcic said he was most impressed with how the team was able to learn at a rapid pace that culminated with a dramatic win over Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals where they won on penalties, 4-3, after the match ended at 1-1.

The Philippines also had the 1-0 win over Thailand that broke its jinx against its Southeast Asian neighbor while showing determination in a 0-4 loss to Australia. They also beat Indonesia, 6-0, to advance into the knockout rounds for the first time in history.

“I’m just running out of superlatives to describe what an amazing achievement this is. To be able to grow and achieve in this kind of pressure against all teams. Thailand is 39 (world ranking). Australia is 11. For me, Australia is a top 5 team. And for us to compete against all of them just shows how far this group has grown,” said Stajcic.

