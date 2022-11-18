How Stajcic gauged Filipinas progress after friendlies vs Chile

THE Filipinas may not have bagged a win in their friendly series against Chile but head coach Alen Stajcic was happy with the overall performance of the team as part of their build-up for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Stajcic on Filipinas friendlies vs Chile

PWNT had a 1-1 draw against Chile in its first match, before absorbing a loss, 1-0, after the Filipinas were down to 10 players after Sara Eggesvik was sent-off with a red card, a development that drew tears from the Filipina midfielder.

“We’ve never played against South American opposition before so it was an excellent opportunity for us to grow and develop and become better footballers leading into the World Cup,” said Stajcic.

“I thought the first game we showed some good signs defensively and we were disciplined like we were often this year whereas in the second game, I thought in the first half we lacked the intensity and drive that we should have and should be the foundation of the team so that was a little bit disappointing but you know we more than compensated for it in the second half.”

Stajcic said Eggesvik’s ejection showed the character of the team that has been honed in their previous matches together over the past few months.

“We showed so much heart and spirit, it was really one of the best efforts from us in the last 12 months to be able to almost get on the front foot with one player less and creates lots of chances and be positive and determined and showed all the attributes that we need to have within the group,” said Stajcic.

“It was a really eye-opening and pleasing second half and we needed it because we needed to compensate for that lack of intensity that is required for international football.”

Stajcic also praised the leadership of team captain Hali Long.

“We know we had some great leaders out there tonight and Hali Long was one of them. It’s nice to see one of the captains of the team stand up and lead with courage and determination and hardwork when we most needed it,” said Stajcic.