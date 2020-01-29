    View Today
    Spanish officials allay concerns as Wuhan football team sets up training camp in Malaga

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    MADRID — Spanish authorities in the Andalucia region told local citizens on Tuesday that they have no reason to be concerned about the arrival of a Chinese soccer club from Wuhan for a preseason training camp.

    Wuhan Zall, based in the center of the deadly outbreak of a new virus, will be training in southern Spain for a couple of weeks. But health officials in Andalucia said the team has been away from its base in Wuhan since Jan. 2.

    Officials said the team was training in Guanghzou, located nearly 1,000 kilometers from Wuhan, before making the trip to Spain. The team was expected to stop in Shanghai and Istanbul before making it to Spain.

    Authorities said none of the players or members of the coaching staff had any symptoms linked to the virus. Health officials were expected to continue to monitor their condition while in Spain.

    The Chinese first-division team is coached by Spaniard José González.

