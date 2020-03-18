Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Spain football chief dismisses idea of handing title to Barca if La Liga can't resume

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    THE president of the Spanish football federation has dismissed the idea of crowning Barcelona as league champion if the competition can’t resume because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Luis Rubiales says the federation is not contemplating calling off the rest of the season and awarding the title to Barcelona, which was leading the league when it was suspended.

    Rubiales says the goal is to finish all competition by June 30, but they may be extended beyond that if necessary.

    He says he would prefer altering the calendar next season instead of making changes that could keep this one from finishing fairly.

