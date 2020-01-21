Schrock game-winner vs Thais moves Ceres on brink of AFC Champions League spot

STEPHAN Schrock knocked in the game-winner as Ceres Negros FC beat Port FC, 1-0, on Tuesday night at the PAT Stadium in Bangkok to move one victory away from claiming a historic AFC Champions League spot.

With the win, the Busmen goes to the third and final match of the preliminary stage against FC Tokyo next week with a chance to become the first Philippine club to secure a place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

Schrock scored on a cross in the 51st minute, the ball finding its way to the back of the net after Port FC goalkeeper Worawut Srisupa failed to knock the ball away.

The Busmen also endured anxious moments as Port FC desperately sought a game-tying goal before coming away with their second win of the preliminaries.

Takashi Odawara also had a fine effort on defense for Ceres, particularly in the second half where he had a key stop on Port striker Sergio Gustavo Arteaga that preserved the one-goal lead.