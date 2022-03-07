Retooled Kaya FC-Iloilo goes for ACL spot in match vs Sydney FC

KAYA FC-Iloilo goes for a spot in the 2022 AFC Champions League in its clash with Sydney FC on Tuesday at the Jubille Stadium in Australia.

Kaya FC-Iloilo buildup for ACL

Kaya, sporting some new faces in the ballclub, eyes a return trip to the ACL in its 4:30 p.m. fixture against Sydney.

The winner of the contest will play in Group H along with Hoang Anh Gia Lai of Vietnam, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of Korea, and Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan.

The reigning Copa titlist retooled its roster in the build-up for the ACL playoff round, signing former Azkals Development Team players Jarvey Gayoso, Sandro Reyes, Mar Diano, and Oskari Kekkonen.

Returning to the squad for the ACL is Graham Harvey, who handled the squad in last year’s debut in the club competition.

"We know we’re facing one of the best sides in Australian football,” Harvey said. “They’ve played in the AFC Champions League many times, they’re a strong side with the silverware to show for it and have a plenty of great players in their squad.

“But we are happy with our preparations. We’ve done our homework. We follow the A-League very closely. We’re confident of our plan and how we intend to play, while also being respectful of our opponents,” he added.

Aside from moving to the next phase, Graham said the AFC Champions League will be a perfect venue for the younger players to hone their skills further.

“It’s a testament to how well they’ve developed back in Manila, but also now that we are on this stage like we were last year, we do have a bit of a platform to give those players experiences at higher levels,” Graham said.

