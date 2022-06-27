PWNT sweeps friendlies vs Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of AFF tourney

THE Philippines swept its friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of its campaign in the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship in Manila next month.

Filipinas vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Filipinas dealt Bosnia and Herzegovina with a 2-1 win on Sunday, after coming in victorious as well in the first match, 3-0, last Friday in the friendlies held in Slovenia.

Quinley Quezada and Katrina Guillou notched the goals in the 85th and the 90th minute respectively in the comeback win by the Filipinas in the second and final match of the friendlies.

Sarina Bolden had a brace in the first match, with goals in the 39th and 82nd minute. Tara Shelton scored the first goal in the seventh minute.

The Pinay booters ended their series of friendlies prior to the AFF tournament with two victories and a defeat with the lone loss against Ireland, 1-0, last Monday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.