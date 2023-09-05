PWNT news: POC bares 22-woman Asiad lineup, Filipinas win friendly, Bugay retires

THE Philippine Olympic Committee submitted a Filipinas line-up of 22 players for the 19th Asian Games, 19 of which played in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The POC sent an entry by name (ENB) list last July 25 that included Tahnai Annis, Alicia Barker, Sarina Bolden, Reina Bonta, Jessika Cowart, Malea Cesar, Sara Eggesvik, Bella Flanigan, Kiara Fontanilla, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Sofia Harrison, Maya Alcantara, Hali Long, Eva Madarang, Chandler McDaniel, Olivia McDaniel, Inna Palacios, Quinley Quezada, Dom Randle, Jaclyn Sawicki, and Meryll Serrano.

Alcantara, Madarang, and Palacios were part of the Filipinas pool during the Women’s World Cup but didn’t make the final roster.

The roster is still subject to change based on the availability of players since the Asian Games, to be held from September 23 to October 8, is not part of the Fifa international calendar and was only submitted as part of complying to requirements of organizers.

A notable player not on the initial roster is Angela Beard, who has already signed for Linkoping FC in the Sweden league which is now underway.

The team now has a new coach in Mark Torcaso, who has taken over the spot of Alen Stajcic, who accepted the head coaching job at Perth Glory in the A-League Men.

Filipinas win friendly against Manila Digger

The Filipinas won over Manila Digger, 5-1, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in a recent friendly to cap of their six-day talent identification camp.

Long, Harrison, and Sawicki along with World Cup reserves Bella Pasion and Alcantara saw action in the match-up. Palacios and Kaiya Jota played one half each as goalkeepers.

Torcaso also fielded Camille Rodriguez, Zoe Hudson, Natalie Oca, Isabella Bandoja, Bhebhe Lemoran, Maye Mendaño, Hazel Lustan and Elaine Pimentel.

Ryley Bugay announces retirement

Ryley Bugay has also announced her retirement from football in a post on her Instagram account following her campaign in the World Cup.

Bugay is currently at medical school at Indiana University but was still able to make the final roster.

“With a heavy heart I announce my official retirement from soccer. It’s taken a while for me to process the past few months and sometimes I still struggle to find the words to capture the journey, but for now all I can say is thank you.”

“Thank you to my teammates and coaches who have pushed me to become the best version of myself on and off the field. Your friendships have shaped who I am as a person and will last a lifetime,” Bugay wrote.