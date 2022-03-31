Filipinas to play friendlies in month-long Sydney camp before SEA Games

THE Philippine women’s football team is scheduled to play two friendlies during its training camp in Sydney as part of its build-up for its next competition, the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Filipinas' SEA Games buildup

The Filipinas are slated to go up against Fiji on April 7 and 11 during the training camp in Sydney where head coach Alen Stajcic is based, with most of the players from their AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign taking part.

They will be in the camp until early May before heading to Hanoi for the SEA Games.

The players are Maya Taylor Alcantara, Tahnai Annis, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castaneda, Malea Cesar, Alisha Del Campo, Isabella Flanigan, Kiara Fontanilla, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Sofia Harrison, Kaya Hawkinson, Hali Long, Eva Madarang, Chantelle Maniti, Olivia McDaniel, Jessica Miclat, Inna Palacios, Carla Portillo, Quinley Quezada, Dominique Randle, Kathleen Rodriguez, Jaclyn Sawicki, Tara Shelton, and Karlene White.

“It is crucial that the team gets as much time as possible to prepare,” said PWNT team manager Jefferson Cheng. “We hope that the work put in on this camp will bring great results in the upcoming tournaments.”

Continue reading below ↓

The Philippine Football Federation assured its full support to the Filipinas.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Together with our team manager Jefferson Cheng, the PFF is here to make sure the team will go to every competition as well prepared and fit as possible,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta. “We look forward to seeing the Filipinas represent the country again when they return to action this April as they prepare for the SEA Games.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Our Filipinas realized the dream of every football fan in the country when they qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said PFF general secretary Edwin Gastanes. “They will always have our all-out support.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.