In-form Filipinas face Malaysia in bid to move closer to semis

GAMES FRIDAY (Rizal Memorial Stadium):

4 p.m. – Australia vs. Indonesia

7 p.m. – Malaysia vs. Philippines

(Biñan Stadium)

7 p.m. – Thailand vs. Singapore

THE Philippines tries to move a step closer to the semifinals as it shoots for its third straight win against Malaysia on Friday in Group A of the 12th Asean Football Federation Women’s Championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Filipinas vs Malaysia preview

Following their 7-0 romp over Singapore last Wednesday, the Filipinas aim to keep the ball rolling in their 7 p.m. clash with the Malaysians, who drew 1-1 with the Indonesians in the other group match at the Biñan Stadium in Laguna, in earning three more points to fortify their grip of top spot.

Second-running Thailand, which secured a fighting 2-2 draw against Australia, likewise seeks to bolster its drive in securing one of the two semifinal spots in the group as it meets Singapore at 7 p.m. at the Binan Stadium in Laguna.

Also at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, the Matildas, who are in uncharacteristic fourth place with one point following their draw with the Thais, fan their flickering semis hopes as they meet the Indonesians at 4 p.m.

Australian coach Alen Stajcic was pleased at the lopsided triumph of the World Cup-bound Filipinas, who displayed their deep bench in practically every position, giving some players a chance of sharing the spotlight in front of an ecstatic hometown crowd.

Such was the array of talent available for Stajcic that he had the luxury of pulling out skipper Tahnai Annis, who scored one goal, was key in Singapore conceding an own-goal, while setting up two others, after 58 minutes of inspired play.

Among those who contributed were Sara Eggesvik, who scored her first national team goal in the 56th minute, and Anicka Castaneda, who came off the bench to add the seventh and last marker in the 69th.

“Maximizing the bench shows the discipline within the team, shows the unity, shows the alignment we have in the group. Regardless of who comes on, we will maximize them well. It is important that everyone contributes. We have a big squad,” the coach noted at the post-match conference.

“Obviously it is important to be at the top of the table and that’s where everyone one to be. We are pleased to be here right now, but there is still a lot of work to be done,” added Stajcic.

Midfielder Jessica Miclat, who was pivotal in controlling the ball for the Filipinas that resulted in several scoring opportunities, also underscored that it was “a great team performance and we were able to do what we were not able to do (in the game against Australia).

“It’s a good thing to build on in the next three games.”

She added that the result was a great confidence booster before the match against the Malaysians, whom they beat 3-0 in the 2019 edition of the tournament held in Chonburi, Thailand.

“I think it shows we are capable of putting goals at the back of the net. If we do the right things, it results in goals. But we won’t be complacent although we won 7-0 because we still have lots of matches ahead,” Miclat said.

“We will just take this win and put it in the back of our minds, move on to the next game and get ready for that one.”

