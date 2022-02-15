PSC in the process of granting incentives to PH women's football team

INCENTIVES await the Philippine women’s football team from the Philippine Sports Commission after its successful qualification to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The PSC said the board has already received the official endorsement of the granting of cash incentives from the Philippine Football Federation, and is now up for approval.

Several members of the team in Chandler McDaniel, Olivia McDaniel, Camille Rodriguez, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Castaneda, Hali Long, and Inna Palacios attended the PSC’s first flag raising ceremony during the pandemic on Monday, while also paid a courtesy call to chairman William Ramirez at its offices at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We recognize the outstanding performance of our women’s football team and their historic accomplishment,” said Ramirez.

The national team also called Malditas by fans made the country proud by reaching the semifinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, enabling the country to book a spot in the Women’s World Cup next year to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

The Philippines beat Chinese Taipei on penalties, 4-3, after a 1-1 tie during their quarterfinal match to secure that World Cup berth.

“This is one of the pinnacles of our experience. We couldn’t have done it without the PSC’s support and all of you behind the scenes. You are all part of this achievement,” said Long.

