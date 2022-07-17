Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jul 17
    Football

    Filipinas get payback vs Thais to bag historic AFF Championship crown

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Jessika Cowart Filipinas vs Thailand AFF
    The Filipinas mob Jessika Cowart after the opening goal.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    ANOTHER landmark milestone has been achieved by the Philippine women’s football team, this one made extra special by the presence of the fans on home soil.

    Philippines vs Thailand recap

    The Filipinas delivered their first major title just six months after their historic AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign, defeating Thailand, 3-0, on Sunday night to capture the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship title behind an animated crowd at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

    Goals by Jessika Cowart and Katrina Guillou in the first half sparked the Filipinas to their first-ever title in the Southeast Asian football scene under the tutelage of head coach Alen Stajcic and seen by a tournament-high 8,257 home fans at the Rizal venue.

    In a fitting conclusion to their impressive campaign, Sarina Bolden scored her eighth goal of the tournament on another corner late in the match, putting an exclamation point to the title victory.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Sarina Bolden Katrina Guillou Filipinas vs Thailand AFF

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The feat was achieved nearly a year before the Filipinas compete in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup scheduled July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand, a berth they earned by reaching the semifinals of the Asian Cup last January in India.

    The Philippines was also coming off a bronze finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, the first time the country took home a medal in the biennial meet since 1985.

    Continue reading below ↓

    But the first AFF title will definitely go down as one of sweetest victories of the fast-rising team with throngs of supporters that braved the downpour hours before the match as the backdrop for this coronation.

    PWNT also beat a Thailand squad that has previously won four AFF crowns, and defeated the Philippines, 1-0, during the group stage just last Tuesday.

    The Philippines, once again, thrived on set pieces, while not giving Thailand a clear chance at goal all-match long.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Cheers erupted very early as Cowart headed home the team’s first corner of the match in the 7th minute. The Philippines scored the second goal as Guillou slid the ball after a scramble in the 19th, enough to avenge their only loss of the tournament.

      The Filipinas scored on another header on a corner made by Bolden in the 88th minute, sparking a celebration from the spectators.

      Earlier, Myanmar took third place with a stunning 4-3 win over dethroned champion Vietnam.

      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Filipinas mob Jessika Cowart after the opening goal.
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again