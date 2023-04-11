Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Football

    Four-goal Filipinas rip HK to advance in Asia Olympic qualifiers

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    sarina bolden filipinas vs hong kong asian olympic qualifiers
    PHOTO: PFF

    THE Philippines beat Hong Kong, 4-0, on Tuesday at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan to advance to the second round of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian qualifiers.

    Sarina Bolden scored two goals for the Filipinas, who topped Group E of the first round of the Olympic qualifier with a sweep of all three matches.

    meryll serrano filipinas vs hong kong

    The Philippines earlier defeated Pakistan, 4-0, and host Tajikistan, 8-0.

    The Filipinas will now join seeded teams North Korea, Japan, Australia, China, and South Korea, and first-round group winners Vietnam, Thailand, India, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, and Iran in the next phase.

    The 12 teams will be grouped into three, with the top teams in each group and the best second placer advancing to the third round.

    MORE FROM SPIN
      Bolden got the World Cup-bound Philippines to a good start with a goal in the 5th minute. She completed a brace in the 41st after a long ball from Sara Eggesvik.

      Meryll Soriano got the Alen Stajcic-coached Filipinas ahead, 3-0, on a goal two minutes later on a free kick.

      It became a four-goal lead after Quinley Quezada scored on a left-footed shot from just outside the penalty box in the 53rd minute.

      PHOTO: PFF

