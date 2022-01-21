Philippines beats Thailand in AFC Women's Asian Cup stunner

THE Philippines began its 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign with a 1-0 upset win over Thailand, ending a 12-match losing skid against its mighty Southeast Asia neighbors on Friday night in Navi Mumbai, India.

Chandler McDaniel knocked in the only goal of the match in the 81th minute after a huge blunder by Thailand 'keeper Waraporn Boonsing as the Filipina booters secure three points in the competition serving as a qualifier for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

McDaniels’ shot appeared to have been saved but Waraporn lost control and ball rolled over the line, leaving the 2019 World Cup campaigners in a state of shock.

Players stormed the field immediately after the final whistle to celebrate the upset victory in the national women's team's first match under new head coach Alen Stajcic.

The Philippines kept up the pressure especially in the first half after an early goal by Katrina Guillou, playing her first cap, in the 13th minute disallowed for offside.

Clean sheet

Gillou, who plays in the Sweden first division, also had a chance in the 29th but her shot hit the cross bar.

Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel also gave a good account of herself, maintain her clean sheet with crucial stops in the second half.

“I think it increases our chances of qualifying. It’s a massive win. We are second in the group. Obviously, it gives us a lot of confidence,” said Stajcic.

The Philippines is in second place in Group B, where its next opponent, Australia, beat Indonesia, 18-0.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr tallied five goals in the lopsided contest for her 54th goal, becoming the all-time top scorer of Australia, men or women, in international play, surpassing the 50 of Tim Cahill.

