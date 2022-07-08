Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Football

    Four-goal Filipinas make it three wins after dominating Malaysia

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    THE Philippines made it three straight wins in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship after dominating Malaysia, 4-0, on Friday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

    The Filipinas remained on top of Group A with nine points after having beaten Australia and Singapore. The hosts face Indonesia on Sunday, needing a win to seal its place in the semifinals.

    Far from satisfied

    Head coach Alen Stajcic, however, was far from satisfied with the overall performance of the team despite the lopsided score.

    “It’s probably a frustrating performance. The game was stop-start. Not a lot of flow and rhythm in the game,” said Stajcic.

      “We scored goals and we won the game but I think we lack a little bit of rhythm,” he added.

      Sara Eggesvik scored her second goal of the tournament in the 32nd minute from distance, while Katrina Guillou padded the lead to 2-0 in the 43rd off a rebound.

      Quinley Quezada made it 3-0 in the 47th, while Anicka Castaneda capped off the night for the Filipinas with a goal in the 72nd.

      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

