Six-goal PH booters rout Indonesia, seal place in Asian Cup quarters

THE Philippines clinched a quarterfinal berth for the first time in AFC Women’s Asian Cup after routing Indonesia, 6-0, on Thursday night at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India.

The Filipina booters moved on to the next round in dominating fashion, ending the group stage at second place with six points from three games -their best showing, points-wise, in the history of the Asian Cup.

World Cup appearance within reach

The Philippines will look for another first on Sunday when it goes for an outright spot in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, which it can do with a win over Group A second placer Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

Sarina Bolden heads in a Philippine goal. PHOTO: AFC

Two goals from team captain Tahnai Annis on long strikes in the 56th and 82nd highlighted the runaway win. Katrina Guillou set the tone with an early goal for the national squad still being called as Malditas by their ardent supporters.

Guillou scored in the sixth minute shorly after Sarina Bolden missed a penalty kick in the Philippines’ first scoring chance.

Bolden atoned for the miss with a goal in the 27th minute and the Philippines was in control from there.

There was no let-up for the Philippine attack from there as Jessica Miclat added to the tally in the 79th minute in between the Annis goals, with Malea Cesar rounding out the scoring in the 94th.

