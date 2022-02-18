Philippine women's football team receives P50k each from PSC

THE Philippine women’s football team recently received a cash incentive of P50,000 each from the Philippine Sports Commission for their successful campaign in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Philippine women's football team rewarded

Twenty three players and two reserves will take the incentive totaling P1.25 million as approved by the PSC board headed by chairman William Ramirez.

The cash qualifies as a ‘special incentive’ as the semifinal berth in the Women’s Asian Cup allowed the Malditas to qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“It recognizes the significance of their breakthrough performance during the Asian Cup and the qualification to the 2023 World Cup,” said PSC Chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez.

A few of the members of women’s team along with Philippine Football Federation president Mariano ‘Nonong’ Araneta attended the flag raising ceremony of the government sports agency on Monday and paid a courtesy call to Ramirez.

“I am proud of our women football team members. We met them (last Monday) and we can feel their humility and strong team spirit. I think this contributed much to their success, among other factors,” said Ramirez.

