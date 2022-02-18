Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Feb 18
    Football

    Philippine women's football team receives P50k each from PSC

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Pinay booters, Philippine women's football team, Asian Cup
    The Pinay booters receive a deserved incentive for their Asian Cup success.
    PHOTO: AFC

    THE Philippine women’s football team recently received a cash incentive of P50,000 each from the Philippine Sports Commission for their successful campaign in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

    Philippine women's football team rewarded

    Twenty three players and two reserves will take the incentive totaling P1.25 million as approved by the PSC board headed by chairman William Ramirez.

    The cash qualifies as a ‘special incentive’ as the semifinal berth in the Women’s Asian Cup allowed the Malditas to qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

    “It recognizes the significance of their breakthrough performance during the Asian Cup and the qualification to the 2023 World Cup,” said PSC Chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      A few of the members of women’s team along with Philippine Football Federation president Mariano ‘Nonong’ Araneta attended the flag raising ceremony of the government sports agency on Monday and paid a courtesy call to Ramirez.

      “I am proud of our women football team members. We met them (last Monday) and we can feel their humility and strong team spirit. I think this contributed much to their success, among other factors,” said Ramirez.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Pinay booters receive a deserved incentive for their Asian Cup success.
      PHOTO: AFC

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again