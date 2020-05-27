Philippine football mourns passing of youth player Bea Luna

THE Philippine football community is mourning the passing of national youth player Celestina Beatrice 'Bea' Luna. She was only 16.

Reports by Pinay Futbol Facebook page stated that Luna fell into a coma before passing away on Tuesday.

Luna was a member of the Philippine Under-15 national team including last year’s AFF U15 Girls’ Championship in Chonburi, Thailand. The defender scored a goal in the Nationals’ 12-0 win over Timor Leste.

The Philippines finished fourth in the competition.

The Philippine Football Federation sent its condolences to Luna’s family in a Facebook post.

